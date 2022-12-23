Massive fire in South Walton neighborhood threatens multiple homes

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that has destroyed at least one home in Walton County and is threatening others. South Walton Fire District officials say it started on Oasis Lane in the Hammocks at Seagrove Beach. They say the fire rapidly spread to neighboring structures. It is unclear exactly how many homes may be impacted by this fire.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies have evacuated homes on Suzanne Drive out of caution. Multiple agencies are working to contain it. Today’s high winds could be playing a role in spreading the fire.

We have a reporter on scene and will have more updates as we get more information.

