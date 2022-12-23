Massive fire in South Walton neighborhood threatens multiple homes

Crews are on scene of a massive fire at The Hammocks at Seagrove Beach.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that has destroyed at least one home in Walton County and is threatening others. South Walton Fire District officials say it started on Oasis Lane in the Hammocks at Seagrove Beach. They say the fire rapidly spread to neighboring structures. It is unclear exactly how many homes may be impacted by this fire.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies have evacuated homes on Suzanne Drive out of caution. Multiple agencies are working to contain it. Today’s high winds could be playing a role in spreading the fire.

We have a reporter on scene and will have more updates as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help
Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help
Netflix Logo
Behind-the-scenes of Netflix’s Don’t Pick Up The Phone
Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts.
Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts

Latest News

South Walton Fire
The Candy Land Christmas Market is back at the Watersound Town Center Pavilion.
Candy Land is coming to the 30A Farmer’s Market
Panama City Farmer's Market.
Christmas eve shopping with the Panama City Farmer’s Market
Last-minute Christmas shopping with NewsChannel 7 Today's Alex Joyce.
Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market