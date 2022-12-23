NewsChannel 7 Today team holiday decorations
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team has been getting in the Christmas spirit all month long.
Jessica, Sam, and Ryan have decorations up in their homes, all with different styles.
A big thank you to Kirby Holt and Sarah Marler for getting the WJHG-TV studio in the Christmas spirit as well.
Watch the videos attached to the article for a look at the team’s decor.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.