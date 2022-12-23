Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. (GERARD LAVELLE, TMX, CNN, Gerard Lavelle/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship’s engine room.

The New York City Fire Department said units responded to a report of a fire in the mechanical room of a ship in upper New York Bay shortly after 5 p.m., WNBC-TV reported.

Five people were reported injured, three of them requiring hospital treatment, WNBC-TV said.

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers, including several wearing life jackets, to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. The ferry’s 16 crew members were also taken off the boat. The evacuation took less than an hour, WNBC-TV reported.

The NYC Department of Transportation said the vessel, the Sandy Ground, was temporarily anchored near Bayonne, New Jersey, as passengers were transferred. A spokesperson for NY Waterway said one of its ferries assisted with the evacuation.

The fire department said the fire was contained to the ship’s engine room and stack.

___

Video producer Annika Wolters contributed to this report from Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A man is dead after an accident on Tuesday off Panama City Beach Parkway at Griffin Boulevard.
One person dead after traffic accident on Panama City Beach Parkway
Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts.
Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts

Latest News

Christmas Reflections
DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas
Faces: DeFuniak Reflections
Faces: DeFuniak Reflections
The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.
Passengers evacuated from Staten Island ferry
Franklin Cold Preps
Franklin Cold Preps