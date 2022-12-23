Power outages as cold air funnels in

(Source: MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As winds increase and temperatures continue to drop, power outages are being reported across the viewing area. This will be a threat throughout the day Friday as gusty winds continue after the cold front passage.

Be sure to wear layers and check on those most vulnerable to cold temperatures, like the elderly. You can find out about emergency shelters that are open by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

