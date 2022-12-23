Thursday Evening Forecast

Arctic air is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An arctic front will bring the coldest air since 2014 to Northwest Florida starting Friday. For this evening skies will be cloudy and temps will remain steady in the 50s. Expect a few spotty showers as the front moves through. By Friday morning temperatures will tumble into the 20s/30s. Wind winds will be NW at 15-20 mph. Skies will be sunny on Friday, but temperatures will remain steady in the mid 30s. Feels like temps will be in the 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the upper teens inland with low 20s at the coast. Feels like temps will be between 10-18. During the day on Saturday highs will remain in the 30s. Lows Christmas morning will be in the teens and 20s. Expect warmer weather on Christmas day... highs in the 40s. Lows will drop back into the 20s Monday morning. Highs will reach close to 50 by Monday and near 60 by Wednesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

