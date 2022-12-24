Chipola coach talks about team’s great start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s safe to say one of the best Juco mens team in the country so far this season is the Chipola Indians.

Coach Donnie Tyndall and his squad hitting their Christmas break with a perfect 16-0 record. The team winning those games, for the most part, in dominant fashion. Only three times have opponents been able to stay within single digits of the Indians. And just one win has been a one possession type victory, the 70-69 victory over Florida Southwestern early this month. All that’s earned them the top spot in the state poll, and number two in the national rankings.

“You know Scott I’m pleased with the effort, I think the kids have really tried to compete and play hard in every game.” coach Tyndall told me via a Zoom call earlier this week. “You know we’ve had spurts and segments of each game where you feel like maybe we didn’t compete as hard as we needed to, or play as hard as we needed to. I’m pleased with the effort. The biggest thing for me is, I have two real concerns, and that’s rebounding the ball against really physical athletic big guys. I think that’s a concern for us moving forward.”

The other concern the coach says, is turnovers, he feels his team has been, at times, a bit sloppy with the ball. Still all in all, he’s happy with the way things are going, and believe it or not, the coach says the Indians are likely to be playing better basketball moving forward.

“I think the biggest thing I’m pleased with is the fact that we’re 16-0 and we’ve really not had our full team for one game yet.” the coach said. “You know we’ve had JT Warren out for spurts. And we’ve got two guys we just got certified that have been injured. And one was waiting on his academics to come through. Cliff Davis, arguably our best guard and the guy that’s giving us a nice boost, has only been back for four games this season. So we still haven’t had our entire team together for a week or two or a month.”

As for how well prepared the team is for the start of Panhandle Conference play, well coach Tyndall says given they’ve beaten the likes of Monroe, out of New York, St. Pete, and Florida Southwestern, all ranked teams, that should help towards that end.

“I do think we’ve played a pretty good schedule. And obviously you have to be prepared at least to play some really hard fought type of games getting ready for the Panhandle Conference. Because as you know, you know as well as anybody, when you lay sit up in the Panhandle every single night is a fist fight. You’ve got to be ready to go, you’re playing against great coaches, great programs. And when you play on the road it’s in tough environments. So hopefully our schedule has prepared us for our league play.”

The team is off through Christmas and will get back together on the 26th. They play games Friday and Saturday down at Gulf Coast against Sarasota and Central Georgia Tech before the start of league play January 7th.

