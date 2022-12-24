Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people know of Christmas as a season of giving. One man takes that to the next level by giving back to his community in Blountstown every year.

Danny Ryals is a full-blown celebrity in Blountstown - but he’s still as humble as ever. Every Christmas, Danny tours town with his 1972 GMC bus, which takes decking the halls to a new level. Anyone who asks can take a ride on his Christmas-themed bus that serves as a way to tour Christmas lights across Blountstown.

Although rides are free, Danny says pretty much every passenger donates. The funds go towards the Backpacks for Kids program in the area, which funds backpacks and school supplies for less fortunate students.

Watch the video above to learn more about Danny and his head-turning bus.

