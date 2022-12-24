Holiday weekend travel woes impacting flights in the Panhandle

Holiday Travel Woes
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Millions of people are hitting the roads and skies for the holidays. But a massive winter storm is freezing plans for many.

Even though there’s no snow here, the weather across the nation is impacting Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County. Today, four flights were cancelled, and four others were delayed. Considering the frustrations, airport staff are reminding everyone to pack their patience.

” We want everybody to remember to pack your patience, because not everybody is a frequent flyer, and some people take a little long at the checkpoint than others, and some people walk faster to the gate than others, so if you pack your patience in your carry-on, it’s right there with you as compared to your checked bag,” said Parker McClellan, executive director for the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

In addition to packing your patience, airport officials are reminding everyone to arrive at least two hours prior to departure time. Officials also say space in the parking lots are limited, so it wouldn’t hurt to arrive even earlier.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
A massive fire destroys at least one home and threatens others.
Officials: Three homes damaged after propane heater starts fire in South Walton
Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help
Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help
(Source: MGN)
Power outages as cold air funnels in

Latest News

Blountstown Bus
Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown
Blountstown Christmas Bus
Blountstown Christmas Bus
Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Holiday Travel Woes
Holiday Travel Woes