NFL player gives back to Bay County for the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A NFL player and Bay County native is giving back to his community. Janarius Robinson’s ‘Win Within’ Foundation hosted its second annual Christmas Giveaway, Friday morning.

Janarius plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and could not make it to the event himself due to the Eagles and Cowboys game on Christmas Eve. However, his support team was there to fill in his shoes and help give back.

Cars were lined up outside Rosenwald High School in Panama City at 10 a.m. to get a free holiday turkey or ham. His mom tells us they gave out 50 turkeys and 50 hams.

“It is very important for him it has been a dream of his since he was a little boy always to make it big to help the community and he has been doing a great job. I am just so blessed and thankful that he always thinks of Bay County. We always call it 850 Strong,” Cherine Duncan, Janarius’s mom said,

The Christmas giveaway is just one of many events the ‘Win Within’ Foundation hosts throughout the year.

