OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of their deputies was shot and killed.

The sheriff’s office reports that a member of the Special Response Team died from their injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to a call on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.

OCSO reports that the SRT team had been called out to a residence after the suspect in a domestic violence battery refused to come out of the home Saturday morning.

OCSO officials said at some point before 1 p.m., the suspect fired shots out of the residence, striking the deputy.

NewsChannel 7 is told Sheriff Aden and members of the Command Staff are with family members at this time.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect was hit with return fire and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

OCSO is asking the public to pray for the deputy’s family, and OCSO as they work to comprehend this tragedy.

NewsChannel 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

