OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call

OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call.
OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of their deputies was shot and killed.

The sheriff’s office reports that a member of the Special Response Team died from their injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to a call on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.

OCSO reports that the SRT team had been called out to a residence after the suspect in a domestic violence battery refused to come out of the home Saturday morning.

OCSO officials said at some point before 1 p.m., the suspect fired shots out of the residence, striking the deputy.

NewsChannel 7 is told Sheriff Aden and members of the Command Staff are with family members at this time.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect was hit with return fire and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

OCSO is asking the public to pray for the deputy’s family, and OCSO as they work to comprehend this tragedy.

NewsChannel 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
A massive fire destroys at least one home and threatens others.
Officials: Three homes damaged after propane heater starts fire in South Walton
Pro-football player giving back to Bay County for the holidays.
NFL player gives back to Bay County for the holidays
(Source: MGN)
Power outages as cold air funnels in
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

Latest News

NORAD Tracks Santa
NORAD Tracks Santa
Holiday Travel Woes
Holiday weekend travel woes impacting flights in the Panhandle
Blountstown Bus
Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown
Blountstown Christmas Bus
Blountstown Christmas Bus