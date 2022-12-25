Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage

Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage.
Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage.(WWBT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Due to the current leaks and excessive widespread demand for potable water, Bay County Utilities requests that all wholesale and retail customers throughout the county immediately reduce water usage as much as possible over the next 12 hours to allow the water system to catch up with demand.

As temperatures rise and immediate concerns about damage to pipes alleviate, we ask that citizens reduce water usage where possible.

