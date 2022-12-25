BCSO investigating death after a fire broke out on Danny Drive

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death connected to a house fire that happened on Saturday at a home on Thomas Drive and Danny Drive in Panama City Beach.

BCSO reports one person died in the fire.

Investigators said that the home was being rented by 6 people from out of state. According to the BCSO, the fire began outside while cooking food underneath a stairway. Investigators said that the stairway caught on fire.

According to the sheriff’s office five people managed to jump from the balcony to safety, but 55-year-old LaTonya Lucas was not able to get out and died in the fire.

BCSO said this incident appears to be a tragic accident and there is no evidence of foul play.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigated the fire and has not released any additional information at this time.

