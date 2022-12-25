BCSO investigating death after a fire broke out on Danny Drive

BCSO said this incident appears to be a tragic accident and there is no evidence of foul play.
BCSO said this incident appears to be a tragic accident and there is no evidence of foul play.(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death connected to a house fire that happened on Saturday at a home on Thomas Drive and Danny Drive in Panama City Beach.

BCSO reports one person died in the fire.

Investigators said that the home was being rented by 6 people from out of state. According to the BCSO, the fire began outside while cooking food underneath a stairway. Investigators said that the stairway caught on fire.

According to the sheriff’s office five people managed to jump from the balcony to safety, but 55-year-old LaTonya Lucas was not able to get out and died in the fire.

BCSO said this incident appears to be a tragic accident and there is no evidence of foul play.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigated the fire and has not released any additional information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve
Pro-football player giving back to Bay County for the holidays.
NFL player gives back to Bay County for the holidays
Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire on Thomas Drive.
One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of...
OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call

Latest News

Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve
State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire on Thomas Drive.
One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive
Authorities said the fire started from a wood-burning stove left lit in the living room while...
Walton County Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Mossy Head
While many are at home with friends, family, and loved ones... first responders and military...
Military and First Responders working through the holiday