It’s feeling a lot like Christmas this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Merry Christmas!

It’s feeling a lot like Christmas out there this weekend, as temperatures have struggled to break out of the 30′s whilst low temperatures have fallen into the teens and 20′s. Clear skies will allow that trend to continue into Christmas morning. Lows will sit in the low 20′s while wind chill values will sit in the teens.

Thankfully Christmas will kick off a warming trend with highs in the mid 40′s under mostly sunny skies. By Monday we’ll be back in the low 50′s. Wednesday will be back in the 60s and we’ll claw back into the 70s by Friday. Unfortunately, that warmth comes with a price, as rain returns next weekend - but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

***HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 15 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ this evening to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

