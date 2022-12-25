Knights of Columbus prepare Christmas meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Knights of Columbus is on a mission this Christmas season. Several members of the Catholic brotherhood gathered at Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City Saturday to prepare meals for the elderly.

The move was a part of a collaboration with Meals on Wheels. The knights prepared more than 150 trays with ham, mashed potatoes, a special green bean casserole and even pie.

Kenneth Burkemper is a former Grand Knight, but that has not stopped him from participating in the annual event. He says he gives back because he feels it is his duty.

“This is what god wants us to do. He didn’t put us on this earth to be selfish. He put us on this earth to help each other, and if more people realize that if you help each other things are better, things are easier, things are more enjoyable,” Burkemper said. “We don’t want to be an individual, we want to be a community. We are a community, and we are a community that helps each other and supports each other.”

Volunteers with Meals on Wheels picked up the meals and delivered them to the program’s recipients across Bay County.

