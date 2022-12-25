Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive

State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire on Thomas Drive.(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive.

NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.

Officials say the fire is under investigation and they are not releasing any details at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated as NewsChannel 7 learns more information.

