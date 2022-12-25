Walton County Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Mossy Head

Authorities said the fire started from a wood-burning stove left lit in the living room while...
Authorities said the fire started from a wood-burning stove left lit in the living room while the residents were away.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports a family returned home Saturday to find smoke and flames coming from their roof.

The sheriff’s office said that at 5:09 p.m., first responders received a 9-1-1 call reporting an active structure fire on Lucas Road in Mossy Head.

Firefighters rushed to put the fire out and kept the fire from spreading outside of the living room. We’re told no one was injured.

Authorities said the fire started from a wood-burning stove left lit in the living room while the residents were away. America Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the family of the damaged home.

Officials said the Walton County Fire Rescue, Eglin Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services Liberty Volunteer Fire District, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were all at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
A massive fire destroys at least one home and threatens others.
Officials: Three homes damaged after propane heater starts fire in South Walton
Pro-football player giving back to Bay County for the holidays.
NFL player gives back to Bay County for the holidays
(Source: MGN)
Power outages as cold air funnels in
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

Latest News

While many are at home with friends, family, and loved ones... first responders and military...
Military and First Responders working through the holiday
Knights of Columbus prepare Christmas meals for Meals on Wheels recipients in Bay County
Knights of Columbus prepare Christmas meals
The move was a part of a collaboration with Meals on Wheels. The knights prepared more than 150...
Knights of Columbus prepare Christmas meals
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of...
OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call