Walton County Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Mossy Head

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports a family returned home Saturday to find smoke and flames coming from their roof.

The sheriff’s office said that at 5:09 p.m., first responders received a 9-1-1 call reporting an active structure fire on Lucas Road in Mossy Head.

Firefighters rushed to put the fire out and kept the fire from spreading outside of the living room. We’re told no one was injured.

Authorities said the fire started from a wood-burning stove left lit in the living room while the residents were away. America Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the family of the damaged home.

Officials said the Walton County Fire Rescue, Eglin Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services Liberty Volunteer Fire District, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were all at the scene.

