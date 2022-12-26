Chilly Monday makes way for warming trend this week

Monday Forecast 12/26
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday Morning!

We’re off to a frigid start this morning throughout the Panhandle. Morning lows fell to the middle and lower 20s just before sunrise, with calm winds and clear skies continuing overnight. Temperatures will warm gradually throughout the day as high-pressure fosters cloud-free skies with plenty of sunshine. Inland highs will reach the upper 40s, with most coastal areas in the low 50s.

This week, a warming trend will take us from bitter cold to seasonably warm in the span of 4 days. As high pressure develops mid-week, highs reach the 60s Wednesday before soaring into the 70s for the start of the New Year.

This weekend will see the next chance for widespread showers and storms, with a 30% chance for rain Friday and then an 80% chance for rain on Saturday.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG Weather Webcast.

