PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold to Host The Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic. This the 18th year of the classic that will see the likes of 32 teams that span across multiple states.

Arnold, Bay, Blountstown and Chipley the four teams area that will be competing over the next 3 days. The tournament games will be played at both Arnold and Bay high.

First year Arnold head coach TJ Jackson said he’s proud to help this classic write another chapter and he’s hoping only more growth will come.

“We’re thrilled to have this tournament. It’s been a lot of work, it’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait till everybody sees it, the school, the other athletes, the spectators. They come out and just see the show we put on and to make this thing go and continue year after year to make this thing better. We’re going to try our best to make it a national event here in a couple of years where we’re going to have more college coaches that come in and be able to grab prospective talent. I definitely want to shine a light on the talent up here in this Panhandle way.”

The tournament already has a great history, but Jackson’s hoping to take it national to up the exposure.

“We’re going to bring in some of the top high school teams, not only in Florida but in the country so we can go up against some of these top players that are committed to some of these schools. I think that’ll give these kids and coaches that “oh yeah we got to come to that event. The Panama City Beach Marlins Classic. They have college coaches there, they have great talent there”, so I think that’ll be great to continue and start so that’s what I want to work hard on this year.”

He’s also looking for this tournament to bring his young team a lot of experience.

“It prepares them tremendously for the competition we have not only in the state of Florida, that we have in the Panhandle. I want to play the best teams I can play to prepare us for that. To prepare my guys for it, we’re a young group, we’re full of freshman and sophomores. We’ve only have about 3 seniors so we’re all learning and a lot of my varsity guys are first year varsity guys.”

Arnold will take on Blountstown at 7pm at Arnold. Bay will welcome in Nova University at 5:30pm at Arnold. Chipley will play Lebanon at 10am at Bay high. The tournament starts Wednesday.

