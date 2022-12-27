Bay County Lacks a Recycling Program, Making it Difficult for Residents to Recycle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the saying “reduce, reuse, recycle”, however, that can be difficult for Bay County residents because of the lack of a traditional recycling program.

Nearly 800 tons of trash are dumped at Bay County’s Steelfield Landfill each day. The landfill manager, Glen Ogburn, says there is no county recycling program, and there likely won’t be one anytime soon.

“For many years, Bay County relied on the Bay County Waste Energy Facility for recycling. Even that wasn’t a conventional way of recycling. We got credits for producing energy from the amount of waste, the plastics, and stuff. Unfortunately, we closed it because of the cost of operation a while back,” said Ogburn.

The incinerator as the Waste Energy Facility would burn trash like plastics to produce electricity and the county would get compensated for it. But since its closing, plastic along with other recyclable materials like glass, aluminum, and paper sits in landfills.

“We haven’t established an active recycling program,” said Ogburn.

While there’s not a county-wide program for household trash, there are some materials that are recycled.

“We recycle things that we can economically do so. We recycle appliances, scrap metals, things of that nature, things that we have a local market for,” Ogburn explained.

The Environmental Protection Agency is raising a red flag. According to the EPA, trash is harming mother nature by threatening wildlife, contaminating bodies of water, and changing habitats. That’s why environmentalists are speaking out.

“Recycling is really important because there are so many of us living on this planet and we can’t afford to keep using it and throwing it away. We have limited resources that we have to work with so recycling is part of how we can address that,” said John Hocevar, Greenpeace.

Bay County officials we talked with say for this area it all comes down to money.

“It’s all economics. It’s not just that, recycling as a whole right now, the market for recycling is depressed. It’s difficult for anyone to recycle. I think, if you check with surrounding counties they’re under the same situation that we are. Locally, we don’t have but a couple of vendors that take recyclable materials, mostly metals. There’s nobody local that take plastics, or anything like that, so we have to ship it someplace at cost to have it recycled,” said Ogburn.

In Fort Walton Beach, there’s been a door-to-door recycling program since 2014. Fort Walton Beach Public Works Manager, Jerry Gunn, tells us the program is free to residents thanks to a Solid Waste Enterprise fund. However, it cost the city about $400,000 to get the recycling program up and running.

“Taking our recycling material to ECUA, in Pensacola, with a cost to the city of $25 per ton. That’s about $50,000 per year,” said Gunn.

Back in 2018, China stopped taking most plastics from the United States. This is often cited as a reason against implementing a recycling program because many recycling centers have been overwhelmed with plastic. Despite this, Gunn says the recycling program in Fort Walton Beach isn’t going anywhere.

“For this to be a successful program your residents really need to participate to make it successful. As long as we can continue to divert away from the landfill, we’re going to continue to try to keep the program up and going. Recycling is not a very marketable commodity right now so there’s not a lot of money to be involved in that right now, " said Gunn.

Environmentalist, John Hocevar with Greenpeace, argues against putting profit above all else.

“The decisions around recycling involve money and political power. So when we elect people that understand ‘We value recycling, we care about the environment.’ You know, these are value-based decisions,” said Hocevar.

Many of those making the decisions say it’s tough to balance out.

“A lot of people who do come here from other regions they’re used to having an established recycling program and they’re kind of disheartened when we don’t have one, but I’ll tell you, that’s a political decision. I’ll leave that up to the citizens of Bay County. If they want to have a recycling program, but somebody has to pay for it,” said Ogburn.

While the debate continues, Hocevar says one thing we can do is limit plastics altogether.

