Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city and county sides.

What officials found was residents running their water overnight in an effort to prevent pipes from freezing due to this weekends frigid temperatures.

Running the water combined with some pipes bursting caused the overflow this weekend.

The Public Works Department of Bay County sent out a message asking residents to conserve as much water as they could, like refraining from watering grass. So that they could work on the bursts.

Today, crews are working to solve the problem.

“I think we’re going to be fine,” Keith Bryant, Chief Infrastructure Officer for Bay County, said. The city has crews out and the county, yesterday and today. Looking for the big breaks where they can turn water off at those locations and get those repairs made.”

With the warmer weather returning this week, officials say they aren’t concerned about the high water usage because residents shouldn’t have to worry about their pipes freezing.

