The Bay Point Billfish Open is Set to Return in June 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is news in terms of big money sportfishing in our area. A group of four is bringing a big time blue marlin tournament back to Bay Point. The Bay Point Billfish Open is now set for late June in 2023!

For anyone who’s been in this area for more than a decade, well it’s easy to remember the old Bay Point Billfish Invitational. That event started with some 25 boats in 1984, and grew to be one of the premier fishing tournaments along the Gulf Coast. It became something akin to the social event of the summer in our area, bringing thousands each July to the marina. And it helped birth other big tournaments in the region like the ones currently in Biloxi and at Sandestin.

The old Bay Point tournament ended in 2012. A grew of local businessman, George Roberts, Jay Quave and Bay Point owner John Warren, along with WJHG Sports Director Scott Rossman, are working to put together the new Bay Point Billfish Open, with the cooperation of the St. Joe Company, which owns the marina, which is now called Point South Marina Bay Point.

“It’s hard to overstate just how vital the Point South Marina at Bay Point is for the community,” says Marina Manager Justin Bannerman. “The St. Joe Company was able to rebuild the marina better than ever following the destruction of Hurricane Michael, knowing that when we reopened it would signify a major milestone in healing and renewal. Being able to once again host a major sportfishing event like the Bay Point Billfish Open is exciting for us, and we look forward to welcoming locals and the fishing community back.”

The old tournament used to invite 72 big time sportfishing teams, the new group hopes to attract a similar number. And once again it will be five days of events, a dock party, live music, and weigh ins. The first “Open” will be June 28th through July 2nd of 2023!

