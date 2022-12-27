Fire rescue officials share holiday safety tips following fatal house fire in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Christmas Eve cookout turned fatal when a fire broke out at a rental home in Panama City Beach. Fire rescue officials said, unfortunately, incidents like this tend to happen more frequently during the holidays while people are entertaining and cooking. That’s why they’re stressing to everyone the importance of taking extra precautions.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from 20 stories up. A rental home on the east end of Panama City Beach was completely engulfed Saturday afternoon. While the investigation is still underway, fire rescue officials said house fires remain a heightened risk through the holidays.

“Usually due to just an increased amount of people in your homes. Folks in rental homes or places that they may not be too familiar with. So there’s an increased risk and then add on top of that with severe weather that we’ve been having. It makes for a good mess during the holiday season,” Battalion Chief Tim Smith, with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, said.

Investigators told NewsChannel 7 the home was being rented by 6 people from out of state. Deputies said the fire began outside while cooking food underneath a stairway. Investigators said that the stairway caught on fire.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, five of the six people staying in the home jumped from the balcony to escape. Deputies said one woman, 55-year-old LaTonya Lucas, died in the fire.

Those staying in rentals, hotels, and condos should always have a checklist.

“Things like fire extinguishers,” Smith said. “Take a look around make sure you know where your exits are, making sure that you know if there was something that happened, you can get out as quickly as possible.”

Don’t hesitate if you see a spark.

“If you’re cooking and something goes a little awry, remove the heat source if at all possible. Turn off your oven or turn off your grill or something like that. And then evacuate the area and call 911,” Smith said.

Both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating this incident.

CFO Jimmy Patronis lists multiple ways to stay safe this holiday season: keep objects away from heaters and fireplaces, keep fireplaces and chimneys clean, never leave a fire unattended, do not use your oven to heat your home, and use Carbon Monoxide detectors.

