Inmate death at Holmes County Jail

A Tennessee man was found dead in a jail cell after officials say he was found during a...
A Tennessee man was found dead in a jail cell after officials say he was found during a security check.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST
HOLMES CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is dead after officials say he was found in his cell in the Holmes County Jail.

According to correctional officers with the jail, a deputy was conducting a routine security check when he saw inmate Joshua Cornelius alone in a confinement cell. The inmate allegedly had tied a piece of bedding around his neck and secured the other end to the cell door.

The deputy informed other officials, who reportedly went into the cell to check on the man and begin life-saving measures until EMS could arrive.

When EMS allegedly arrived, they continued life-saving measures on Cornelius that were ultimately unsuccessful, and pronounced deceased.

Cornelius was in jail on local charges after a 50-mile pursuit with a stolen U-Haul earlier this month.

Next of kin have been notified, and officials say an investigation is ongoing.

