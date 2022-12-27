Motorcade escort honors fallen Okaloosa County sheriff’s corporal

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Community members honored a fallen Okaloosa County sheriff’s corporal as a motorcade transported his body back to where he served.

OCSO officials say Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve after a suspect barricaded himself in his home and shot at deputies.

“We’re out here to support our law enforcement officers with the loss they had recently, and for the officer’s family,” Sarah Cagle, an area resident, said. “We wanted to be here and make sure that everyone knew that we love them, we support them, and we will do whatever we can to help them.”

Corporal Hamilton and other members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Special Response Team responded to a call at a home in North Park Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach on Christmas eve. Officials said a suspect was wanted on domestic battery charges and refused to leave his home.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said the suspect, Timothy Price-Williams, 43, barricaded himself in his home before shooting out towards deputies, striking Corporal Hamilton.

OCSO officials report Prince-Williams came out of the house, “In a manner that caused another deputy to fire on him.” They said he was hit in the arm and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and taken into custody. He’s being charged with Premeditated First-degree murder.

Corporal Hamilton died Saturday afternoon due to his injuries.

“You know, I pray for his family, all his friends,” Bo Harris, an area resident, said. “There was a lot of people out here watching so, that was pretty cool. He’s got a lot of people out here that care about him.”

Members of the community showed their support and appreciation as the motorcade made its journey from Pensacola to the Emerald Coast Funeral Home in Fort Walton Beach. Law enforcement and first responders from Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia Counties, as well as Florida Highway Patrol, joined the procession.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have remained with Corporal Hamilton since the shooting and will continue to stand vigil until he is put to rest.

If you would like to help Corporal Hamilton’s family during this time, click here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.