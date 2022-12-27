Shoppers pack Pier Park for Christmas returns, holiday sales

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The day after Christmas sales have begun and shoppers are trying to get more bang for their buck.

“My mom taught me a long time ago the best day to go shopping is the day after Christmas,” said Anthony Maguire, a local shopper.

Shoppers filled the streets of Pier Park, scoring holiday deals and returning their unwanted Christmas presents.

“We have returned a few but we ended up buying a few more presents as well,” said Maguire.

Returning those presents led to more holiday spending.

“I’m hoping to catch a Christmas sale,” said Alexandria Dames, a shopper. That’s what I’m doing here right now seeing if you can get a bang for your buck, I think that’s what a lot of people are hoping for.”

Reports from Mastercard Spending Pulse show holiday spending was up 7.6 percent from last year across the nation, despite inflation.

“I spent less than I did last year,” said Dames.

However, some shoppers we talked to say inflation is putting a squeeze on their wallets.

“This year I decided to cut back limit Christmas gifts and who I buy for just because it is so high, and times are tough,” said Lauren Thigpen, a shopper.

That is why many at the shopping center on Monday tried to get the best deals.

“We definitely plan on taking advantage of the sales everything discounted to make our money stretch,” said Thigpen.

However, others say they just wanted their loved ones to have a good Christmas, despite the prices.

“I think you automatically spent more money because everything is more expensive, so I don’t think you really had a choice whether you bought more or less,” said Maguire.

