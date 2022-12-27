Temperatures turn mild in the Panhandle

Warming trend continues as highs reach the upper 50's Tuesday
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Tuesday folks!

Our climb towards warm weather continues today, with those freezing temps of the weekend now sitting firmly in our rearview mirror. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will allow for highs to reach the upper 50s at the coast, and the mid 50s further inland. Light northeast winds won’t do much to bring cold weather back into our area, but the cool breeze will have things feeling fairly pleasant outside this afternoon.

For the remainder of this week, the development of upper-level high pressure will continue to warm temperatures. By Thursday, lows return to the 50s with highs reaching the upper 60s. For the holiday weekend, temps will soar to the 70s for a seasonably warm feel.

The warmth comes with a cost, though. A round of widespread and heavy rain returns Friday afternoon and continues into Saturday. Model agreement is still varied in terms of timing and intensity, but expect to see at least some rain by the end of this week. We’ll kick off 2023 by kicking that rain out of the Panhandle, while keeping the 70s around for the start of the work week.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

