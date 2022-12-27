Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies.

Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.

After a search, the deputy allegedly found 14 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

30-year-old driver Bryon William Smith of Esto and passenger, Madisen Marie Dowdy of Vanclave, Mississippi were taken into custody, and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

