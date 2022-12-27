Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say

After a deputy pulled over a vehicle and allegedly smelled drugs, a search resulted in the...
After a deputy pulled over a vehicle and allegedly smelled drugs, a search resulted in the seizure of meth and paraphernalia.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies.

Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.

After a search, the deputy allegedly found 14 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

30-year-old driver Bryon William Smith of Esto and passenger, Madisen Marie Dowdy of Vanclave, Mississippi were taken into custody, and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage.
Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage
Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city...
Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts
A motorcade will be held for Corporal Ray Hamilton in honor of his service after being killed...
Motorcade being held to honor fallen deputy
A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve
BCSO said this incident appears to be a tragic accident and there is no evidence of foul play.
BCSO investigating death after a fire broke out on Danny Drive

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast
Temperatures turn mild in the Panhandle
Recycling Special Report
Bay County lacks a recycling program
Returning Christmas Presents
Returning Christmas Presents
Recycling Special Report
Recycling Special Report