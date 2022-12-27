Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been wanted on an unrelated charge of child endangerment.(Source: Manchester NH Police via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A woman who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire faces criminal charges after police say she initially misled officers about the newborn’s location.

Manchester police said they were notified about the birth early Monday morning and searched an area where the woman told them to look for nearly an hour before she led them to the infant’s actual location.

Police said the temperature at the time was 18 degrees, WCVB reports.

The baby was found naked and alone in a tent. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The mother, identified as 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been wanted on an unrelated charge of child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve
Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage.
Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage
State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire on Thomas Drive.
One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive
A motorcade will be held for Corporal Ray Hamilton in honor of his service after being killed...
Motorcade being held to honor fallen deputy
BCSO said this incident appears to be a tragic accident and there is no evidence of foul play.
BCSO investigating death after a fire broke out on Danny Drive

Latest News

Firefighters in Connecticut are mourning a veteran colleague who died from injuries he suffered...
Firefighter collapses, dies after battling blaze at Conn. house
Recycling Issues in Bay County
Bay County Lacks a Recycling Program, Making it Difficult for Residents to Recycle
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about career, college
Returning Christmas Presents
Returning Christmas Presents