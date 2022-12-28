Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a workout partner in the new year, Titus is your guy,

This friendly giant accompanied Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to the studio in search of a loving home.

Turner explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come down to the shelter and visit with the animals. She said it can be good to make that first connection and help your new pet feel comfortable. She also advised not to shy away from the older animals like Titus. A well-trained, laid-back companion could be the perfect fit.

For more information on Titus and his beautiful blue eyes, watch the video attached.

