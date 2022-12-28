Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced.

Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.

“There was an electrical fire in the attic on Christmas morning about 1:30,” Fuder said. “My neighbor called me and said the fire dept and everybody was here trying to put out the fire. We were in Marianna. My dad’s house. And we came down here and seen the yard and everything full of fire trucks and the house like this. Everything we had except in the suitcase was in that house.”

Fuder says he has lived in the home for more than five years, and now years of memories and hard work are gone.

“I put a lot of work into this house, and it was everything I had,” he said. “I lost basically everything I had except for what I had in the suitcase to go to my dad’s house. I’m really lost. I don’t have no insurance. So, I don’t know what to do. I really just don’t know.”

Fuder was living in the home with his 6-year-old daughter and his dog, who thankfully were also not there when the fire broke out.

“We weren’t here. Everybody is safe, even the dog is safe. So, I’m still looking for the silver lining in this cloud,” said Fuder.

Family and neighbors have opened their doors to Fuder as he works to figure out his next moves, which he says will be tough especially because he did not have homeowners insurance.

Fuder is calling on the public to for help getting back on his feet. A GoFundMe account has been created for anyone who would like to assist.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.