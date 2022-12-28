Getting Into the Ring with the Downtown Boxing Club

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the midst of New Year resolutions, if trying something new or starting a workout routine is on the list, have you considered boxing?

The Downtown Boxing Club works to bring inspired energy and excitement to Panama City. The gym offers a variety of group classes and private lessons along with open gym access.

Co-owners Felix Malespin and Chris Stamps said the environment that the Downtown Boxing Club has created is focused on the community. While the idea of a boxing gym may seem intimidating to some, the gym offers a place for social workouts that encourage people to get better no matter the skill level. Whether someone is just looking for an enjoyable workout, becoming an amateur fighter, or training to become a pro, the Downtown Boxing Club has it all.

For more information on group classes or private lessons, check out the Downtown Boxing Club website here.

Emmanuel Austin, a trainer and professional boxer, is prepping at the gym for an upcoming fight in New York.

Austin says he’s favorite part of the sport is getting to show off his skills in the ring. He says it’s an artform that he loves getting to display through his fights.

To hear more details on Austin’s big fight and how to get involved with the gym, watch the videos attached.

