Main water line break floods roads in PCB neighborhood, boil water notice issued

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crews are working to fix a break on a water main in the Laurie Ave. and Marlin Place area in Panama City Beach.

In a news release, city officials said they have issued a precautionary boil water notice for those living at Villas at Suncrest Residents. City officials said water service is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents say the break caused flooding in the roads, driveways and yards in the area.

The city said it happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and that residents could see discolored water for approximately 24 hours after water service has been restored.

Officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

“This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the line repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink,” said Chris Fritze, Water Superintendent, in a news release. “The City will issue a rescission lifting this “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” at that time and you will be notified by a handout notice at your address.”

