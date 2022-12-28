Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy

Okaloosa Deputy Killed Sheriff Reax
By Claire Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered.

“He just had this personality that just glowed, and he always smiled,” Sheriff Aden said. “Ray will be placed on our memorial wall, he will be honored at the state level. We have to rush to get those in because this was at the very end of the year and there are timelines on these things so we’re trying diligently to get all those things awarded.”

Corporal Hamilton was a part of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Special Response Team who responded to a domestic violence related call Saturday. Authorities said Timothy Price-Williams was wanted on domestic violence battery, and had barricaded himself in his home. They said Price-Williams began shooting at deputies through a window, sticking Corporal Hamilton.

Officials report Corporal Hamilton died from his injuries in the hospital hours after.

Deputies said Hamilton is the fifth Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy to be shot and killed on the job. They said four out of those five were related to domestic violence calls.

Sheriff Aden said it does not get easier, and Hamilton’s passing leaves a hole in the hearts of many.

“For a short time tenure he was here, he made such an impact,” Aden said. “It was so remarkable to see not only current employees, but past employees and their spouses, showing up to the hospital to just show their respects in his final moments.”

The sheriff said this tragic incident has served as a reminder to him to keep his team members close and to always show how much he cares.

“It made me feel like I need to do more,” Aden said. “I need to get out there more, so I know more of them. I wish I had known his wife’s name before I had to learn it before she arrived at the hospital where we had to ultimately tell her. And I can tell you, that’s a strong woman. That’s a very strong woman. And her strength is something that I definitely admire.”

Sheriff Aden said Corporal Hamilton and his wife’s anniversary is December 31, and that is the day she chose to have his memorial service. The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office released details of the memorial service Tuesday.

