Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in

Marquis Derik Bell, 18, arrested for attempted murder and other charges.
By Steven Maxwell and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted for shooting another person in a drug deal gone bad on Monday has turned himself in, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Police say Marquis Derik Bell, 18, turned himself in at the Bay County Jail on Tuesday. He is one of two men arrested and charged in the case. He was wanted in a shooting that left a victim shot multiple times. Bell is charged with attempted felony murder, robbery, shooting into an occupied conveyance and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street.

In a news release on Monday night, officials say police responded to a local medical center late Monday evening where a man showed up for treatment after being shot multiple times.

Detectives learned that the victim had met Bell near the 800 block of E. 8th Street to complete a transaction for drugs. According to the victim, Bell pulled out a handgun and shot multiple times.

That’s when police say a second person, Aquierus Tyrell Houston, 21, fired shots from a nearby residence at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was treated for multiple non-life-threatening wounds.

Houston was also arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street.

