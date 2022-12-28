Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a troubling health trend that doesn’t come to mind for many during the holiday season. The American Heart Association reports more heart attacks occur between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year.

“People tend to get out of their normal routine between Christmas and New Year,” Dr. Ajay Mhatre, a cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, said. “You may be around family. Whether that’s a good or bad thing, [it] may create stress in your life.”

All of that stress can take a toll on your heart.

“We definitely see an uptick,” Dr. Mhatre said. “I would say 10-15% at least from Christmas Eve through probably the 2nd or 3rd of January as far as heart-related illnesses or people coming to the ER with heart-related complaints.”

Mhatre also said watching your alcohol and food intake during the holiday season can lower your risk of getting a heart-attack. Exercising helps mitigate the risk, too.

“They’re usually more sedentary than normal, and tend to eat sweets and high fat, or high-salt food that they normally don’t eat during the year,” Mhatre said.

The public should also pay attention to the warning signs in men and women.

“Typically we’re told an elephant’s sitting on my chest, or pain down my arm, or nausea and vomiting,” Mhatre said. “Women may have symptoms like heart burn and indigestion, maybe pain going to the back, or fatigue. They don’t necessarily have to present with chest pain or pressure.”

The AHA reports there are more than 356,000 cardiac arrests that happen outside of the hospital every year. It also says cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.