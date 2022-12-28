Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder in a drug deal gone bad.

In a news release, officials say police responded to a local medical center late Monday evening where a man showed up for treatment after being shot multiple times.

Detectives learned that the victim had met Marquis Derik Bell, 18, near the 800 block of E. 8th Street to complete a transaction for drugs. According to the victim, Bell pulled out a handgun and shot multiple times.

That’s when police say a second person, Aquierus Tyrell Houston, 21, fired shots from a nearby residence at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was treated for multiple non-life-threatening wounds.

Houston was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street. Warrants have been issued for Bell on charges of attempted felony murder, robbery, shooting into an occupied conveyance and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bell or any other information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

