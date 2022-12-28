Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder...
Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder in a drug deal gone bad.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder in a drug deal gone bad.

In a news release, officials say police responded to a local medical center late Monday evening where a man showed up for treatment after being shot multiple times.

Detectives learned that the victim had met Marquis Derik Bell, 18, near the 800 block of E. 8th Street to complete a transaction for drugs. According to the victim, Bell pulled out a handgun and shot multiple times.

That’s when police say a second person, Aquierus Tyrell Houston, 21, fired shots from a nearby residence at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was treated for multiple non-life-threatening wounds.

Houston was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street. Warrants have been issued for Bell on charges of attempted felony murder, robbery, shooting into an occupied conveyance and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bell or any other information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage.
Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage
Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city...
Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts
After a deputy pulled over a vehicle and allegedly smelled drugs, a search resulted in the...
Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say
A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve
A motorcade will be held for Corporal Ray Hamilton in honor of his service after being killed...
Motorcade being held to honor fallen deputy

Latest News

Crews work to fix main water line break in Panama City Beach.
Main water line break floods roads in PCB neighborhood, boil water notice issued
Phase three of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway will connect North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway - clipped version
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway