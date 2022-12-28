PCB Utility crews fix main water line break, boil water notice still in effect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama City Beach’s Water Department said crews have fixed a main water line break in the Laurie Ave., Marlin Place area. The leak caused flooding on roads, in yards and driveways on Tuesday.

Officials said the precautionary boil water notice is still in effect Wednesday for people living at the Villas at Suncrest Residents. Officials say they expect to get water test results back on Thursday and will determine whether to lift it or not.

Officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

“This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the line repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink,” said Chris Fritze, Water Superintendent, in a news release. “The City will issue a rescission lifting this “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” at that time and you will be notified by a handout notice at your address.”

