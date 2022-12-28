Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach.

Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable.

“That roadway is so heavy right now, especially during the summer it tends to act like a parking lot at times,” Keith Bryant, Chief Infrastructure Officer for Bay County, said.

Panama City Beach and Bay County have been working hand in hand for years to alleviate traffic.

“There’s an old saying, in my business, some problems are only solved by asphalt. This is one of them,” Bryant said.

That’s exactly why Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway was built. The first two phases connect State Road 79 to Nautilus street.

“Roadway is tremendously used. Any traffic we can take off Back Beach Road, Panama City Beach Parkway, is a victory,” Bryant said.

Earlier this month, Bay County Commissioners took the next step in expanding the roadway, otherwise known as Back Back Beach Road. They awarded a $4 million dollar contract to run environmental tests and design phase three of the project, which jumps to the east end of the beach.

Next to the Homewood Suites, off Chip Seal Parkway, will be the connecting point for Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway. From there, the road will extend just over 5 miles to the west, skimming right above the Breakfast Point Neighborhood and stopping at North Clara Avenue.

This portion of the project is currently in the design phase, which could last up to four years. But even when it’s complete, Back Back Beach as a whole won’t be.

“Doesn’t connect. That’s right. This is a multi-phased project. So this will be the next phase. That leaves the segment from North Clara to Nautilus,” Bryant said.

It seems this phase will be the trickiest of all, as engineers look for a way around the Colony Club neighborhood.

“That’s going to be very difficult segment. Most likely we’re looking at an elevated structure over Panama City Beach Parkway,” Bryant said.

But they’re taking this project one phase at a time.

County officials said while the design phase has a four-year time frame, they don’t think it will take nearly as long.

This portion of the project is being paid for with a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, as well as some Bay County surtax dollars.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.