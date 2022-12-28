Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Washington County

A search warrant for a Washington County residence resulted in an arrest Wednesday morning.
A search warrant for a Washington County residence resulted in an arrest Wednesday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence.

On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.

One of the occupants of the house, Hayleydee Leiona Dykes, 43, was taken into custody on charges of trafficking meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 2 counts-possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/manufacture, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

