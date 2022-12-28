Travelers see delays, cancellations at ECP airport amid nationwide flight chaos

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County experienced cancelled flights and delays as the nation saw one of its most chaotic days at airports.

As of Tuesday night, FlightAware reports nearly 20,000 flights were delayed across the U.S. and more than 5,000 were cancelled as winter storms and staffing shortages impacted airlines. More than 60% of delayed flights were Southwest Airlines’ flights.

“Today was little rough,” said Brendan Moss, a traveler at ECP Airport.

At ECP, Brendan Moss from Denver says it was rough at his connecting flight in Dallas.

“We got about 7 or 8 text messages and it said 15 minutes each time but probably about 7 or 8 delays just in Dallas,” said Moss.

After about five hours in Dallas, Brendan finally made it to his vacation in Bay County.

“We were in Dallas from 11-4 and we started a 4 a.m. this morning it’s been a little bit of a long day,” said Moss. “We are actually one of the lucky ones because there were people stuck in the airport for 12 hours yesterday.”

On the flip side, Trevor Close is trying to get to Dallas but his flight was also delayed.

“Unfortunate for me and my family going to Dallas from Panama City missed about 45 minutes to an hour and then I checked my phone and then another hour went by and another hour went by,” said Close.

Three southwest flights into ECP have been delayed or canceled . They were set to leave from Nashville and Houston. In fact only one Southwest flight made it into ECP from Dallas arriving more than three hours late Tuesday night.

“Right now going into Dallas its all backed up so im going to have to wait for a taxi and Uber and I probably wont get home till late tonight (Tuesday),” said Close.

Another traveler, Taylor Benavides finally got back from his trip to Raleigh, North Carolina. He says coming back was smooth, but getting there was a whole different story. Delta canceled his flight causing him to wait more than 12 hours at ECP to get to Atlanta.

“Worst holiday travel I’ve been on in my entire life and i fly a lot absolutely ridiculous,” said Taylor Benavides.

