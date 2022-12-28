Wednesday Forecast

Temperatures seasonal today, warmer for the weekend
Temperatures seasonal today, warmer for the weekend
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Hump Day!

It’s another chilly start in the Panhandle, with communities waking up to the 30s and 40s outside. Mostly sunny skies this morning will help heat the atmosphere quite quickly through the morning and mid-day hours. Also, surface high pressure is expected to shift east from the Atlanta Metro to the Georgia coast, which will bring a wind shift from easterly flow to southeasterly flow throughout the afternoon. This will drag in some warmer air to the Panhandle, but also increase moisture which helps develop some cloud cover throughout the afternoon hours.

High temperatures today will reach the mid 60s with east-southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. This continues our welcome warming trend which will see temps reach the upper 60s on Thursday. By Friday, we’ll soar to the 70s, which will become the norm as we ring in the New Year.

Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as free lunch. Although temperatures will rise heading into the weekend, we’ll also see the return of rainfall in Northwest Florida. As a warm front lift north on Friday, some fairly widespread showers will develop in the afternoon hours and continue into the evening. All of this is occurring ahead of a cold frontal boundary that will continue east on Saturday, bringing more heavy rainfall to the Panhandle through the morning and mid-day hours.

Another round of rain comes Tuesday, while temperatures continue to stay seasonably warm.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG.com weathercast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city...
Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts
After a deputy pulled over a vehicle and allegedly smelled drugs, a search resulted in the...
Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say
Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder...
Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder
Phase three of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway will connect North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say

Latest News

Co-owners Chris Stamps and Felix Malespin join the NewsChannel 7 Today team live in-studio to...
Getting Into the Ring with the Downtown Boxing Club part three
Co-owners Chris Stamps and Felix Malespin join the NewsChannel 7 Today team live in-studio to...
Getting Into the Ring with the Downtown Boxing Club part two
Co-owners Chris Stamps and Felix Malespin join the NewsChannel 7 Today team live in-studio to...
Getting Into the Ring with the Downtown Boxing Club
Alex and Dan take over Wear It Wednesday with their favorite looks to bring in the new year.
Wear It Wednesday Bro Show