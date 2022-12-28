Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Hump Day!

It’s another chilly start in the Panhandle, with communities waking up to the 30s and 40s outside. Mostly sunny skies this morning will help heat the atmosphere quite quickly through the morning and mid-day hours. Also, surface high pressure is expected to shift east from the Atlanta Metro to the Georgia coast, which will bring a wind shift from easterly flow to southeasterly flow throughout the afternoon. This will drag in some warmer air to the Panhandle, but also increase moisture which helps develop some cloud cover throughout the afternoon hours.

High temperatures today will reach the mid 60s with east-southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. This continues our welcome warming trend which will see temps reach the upper 60s on Thursday. By Friday, we’ll soar to the 70s, which will become the norm as we ring in the New Year.

Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as free lunch. Although temperatures will rise heading into the weekend, we’ll also see the return of rainfall in Northwest Florida. As a warm front lift north on Friday, some fairly widespread showers will develop in the afternoon hours and continue into the evening. All of this is occurring ahead of a cold frontal boundary that will continue east on Saturday, bringing more heavy rainfall to the Panhandle through the morning and mid-day hours.

Another round of rain comes Tuesday, while temperatures continue to stay seasonably warm.

