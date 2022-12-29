Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities.

Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows.

This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off with face painting, kid’s activities, and live music from DJ TreVy from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The village will finish off the family-friendly festivities with the first fireworks display at 8 p.m.

Then, break out the dance moves for live music with Bay Kings Band on the Events Plaza Stage. To finish off the evening and year with a bang, catch a drone powered light display followed by the last firework show at midnight.

Goers must be 21 and over after 10 p.m. or accompanied by a legal guardian.

Visit The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s website here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder...
Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder
Marquis Derik Bell, 18, arrested for attempted murder and other charges.
Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in
The AHA reports heart attacks increase between Christmas and New Year's.
Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays
A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a Christmas house fire leaves...
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
Phase three of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway will connect North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway

Latest News

Crews work to fix main water line break in Panama City Beach.
PCB Utility crews fix main water line break, boil water notice no longer in effect
Kensley Brooks, the event manager at Baytown Wharf, joins Alex to tell viewers all about the...
Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf
Kensley Brooks, the event manager at Baytown Wharf, joins Alex to tell viewers all about the...
Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf
Hot Jobs In Coming Year
Hot Jobs In Coming Year