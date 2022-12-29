Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities.

Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows.

This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off with face painting, kid’s activities, and live music from DJ TreVy from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The village will finish off the family-friendly festivities with the first fireworks display at 8 p.m.

Then, break out the dance moves for live music with Bay Kings Band on the Events Plaza Stage. To finish off the evening and year with a bang, catch a drone powered light display followed by the last firework show at midnight.

Goers must be 21 and over after 10 p.m. or accompanied by a legal guardian.

Visit The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s website here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.