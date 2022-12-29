Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine

A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.
A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) – Firefighters in Florida got quite an unusual call on Thursday.

Someone stopped by the fire station in Fort Myers asking for help after they found a snake in their truck engine.

The firefighters were able to remove the snake safely.

The snake turned out to be a ball python and is most likely someone’s escaped pet.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Attempts are being made to find the ball python’s owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

