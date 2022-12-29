Florida’s crime rate at its lowest in 50 years

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports the state’s crime rate fell 8% from 2021, with more than 38,000 less reported crimes.

Springfield Police Chief, Barry Roberts, says they’re working to keep that trend going.

“Well, we’re not going to slow down were going to stay on our game, we’re going to keep up with all the new trends in law enforcement,” said Chierf Roberts.

Those trends are aimed at preventing crime.

“We’re probably going to be adding some traffic cameras to that would be the biggest thing for us is some traffic cameras to assist,” said Chief Roberts.

He wants the community’s help, asking homeowners associations and apartment complexes to install cameras.

“If you have someone come in at 2 a.m. who doesn’t belong there and you have cars being broken into,” said Roberts.

The FDLE report also shows there were more than 35,000 motor vehicle thefts in 2021.

“If you want the community to talk to you have to talk to them you have to earn their trust,” said Roberts.

A big issue across the nation is officer shortages. Chief Barry says his department has more officers on the roads than in the past 25 years. But with a growing city, they may need more in the future.

“We will have to add more officers to properly protect and respond to them,” said Roberts.

But with crime going down Chief Roberts says one statistic usually goes up for the holidays.

“Statistically at nationwide average domestic violence cases go up 20% during Christmas time,” said Roberts.

But for Springfield Police that hasn’t been the case. Chief Roberts says they had seven cases in December, the same as November.

“Whenever we reach our breaking point, we usually take it out on the person you love the most and some people don’t vent well and it turns into a physical confrontation,” said Roberts.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.