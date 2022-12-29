Hot jobs in Florida for 2023

Hot Jobs In Coming Year
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the state, Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped to 2.6 percent which is the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states.

The state’s labor force grew by 7,000 while the national labor force declined by 0.01 percent in November.

Alexandra Murphy, Chief Community Relation Officer at Tom. P Haney Technical College, says she does not expect the trend to come to an end anytime soon.

“I think it’s going to be around for a while because there were quite a few people that retired maybe because of Covid, and I just think that the pipeline for talent is there,” she said. “So many more people are looking for positions than there are candidates that are trained for them.”

Which is why Murphy says Haney Technical College prides itself in ensuring its students are set for success.

“All of our programs are in high demand right now but probably the ones that people are most familiar with would be welding, the nursing programs, even the automotive collision, automotive service, the HVAC programs, electrical trades, marine mechanic,” Murphy said.

The average training time to finish many of the college’s programs is one year, however there are a couple that require two years.

Murphy says these trades are oftentimes overlooked, despite bringing big bucks.

“So, for example the aviation mechanics program is a program a lot of people aren’t familiar with and that’s a great program where you can learn to work with aircrafts. so, it’s not that people don’t want to go into that field they don’t even know that field exists for career opportunities,” said Murphy.

For more information on how to enroll in a program visit the college’s website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder...
Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder
Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city...
Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts
After a deputy pulled over a vehicle and allegedly smelled drugs, a search resulted in the...
Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say
Phase three of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway will connect North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
The AHA reports heart attacks increase between Christmas and New Year's.
Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays

Latest News

Hot Jobs In Coming Year
Hot Jobs In Coming Year
Crime At Lowest In 50 Years
Crime At Lowest In 50 Years
Local Basketball
Local Basketball
crime at lowest web
Florida’s crime rate at its lowest in 50 years