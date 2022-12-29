Hot jobs in Florida for 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the state, Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped to 2.6 percent which is the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states.

The state’s labor force grew by 7,000 while the national labor force declined by 0.01 percent in November.

Alexandra Murphy, Chief Community Relation Officer at Tom. P Haney Technical College, says she does not expect the trend to come to an end anytime soon.

“I think it’s going to be around for a while because there were quite a few people that retired maybe because of Covid, and I just think that the pipeline for talent is there,” she said. “So many more people are looking for positions than there are candidates that are trained for them.”

Which is why Murphy says Haney Technical College prides itself in ensuring its students are set for success.

“All of our programs are in high demand right now but probably the ones that people are most familiar with would be welding, the nursing programs, even the automotive collision, automotive service, the HVAC programs, electrical trades, marine mechanic,” Murphy said.

The average training time to finish many of the college’s programs is one year, however there are a couple that require two years.

Murphy says these trades are oftentimes overlooked, despite bringing big bucks.

“So, for example the aviation mechanics program is a program a lot of people aren’t familiar with and that’s a great program where you can learn to work with aircrafts. so, it’s not that people don’t want to go into that field they don’t even know that field exists for career opportunities,” said Murphy.

For more information on how to enroll in a program visit the college’s website.

