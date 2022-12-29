Law enforcement reminds public to drive sober

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season comes with celebrations. With celebrations, typically comes alcohol. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding the public to be smart on the roads, especially during this time of year.

“We want people to be safe, make it where they’re going safe, and not have that chance of hurting them self or someone else by driving impaired or distracted,” FHP Corporal Jake Moore said.

Corporal Moore said there is usually a spike of traffic crashes and impaired drivers on the road during the holiday season. This can be attributed to a number of factors, such as tourists unfamiliar in the area on vacation and people off of work.

With more people on the road, expect to see more law enforcement as well.

“You’ll see more troopers on the road, more deputies, more police officers as well,” Moore said. “We’re working with our partner agencies, those sheriff offices and police departments around the state of Florida, to increase our impaired driving patrols. Whether it’s DUI wolfpacks or increased troopers on the road this holiday season.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a new study in December, noting that a majority of serious or fatally injured road users tested positive for alcohol.

“I can tell you from my experience, and every trooper on the highway patrol, the worst job that we do is having to tell their family member or loved one that their significant passed away as a result of a crash, whether it’s alcohol or not,” Moore said.

So, if you are planning on going to a celebration for the new year, be sure you have a plan in place. Corporal Moore said to have a designated driver or be ready to take a rideshare such as Uber, Lyft, or a taxi.

Triple-A is also offering their Tow-to-Go program, just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.