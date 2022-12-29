Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend dies in prison on Christmas Day

Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to...
Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.(Winnebago County Sheriff)
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREST HILL, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Illinois authorities say a prisoner has died while serving a life sentence for murder.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith died while in custody on Christmas Day.

WIFR reports Smith had pleaded guilty in the murder case of his ex-girlfriend Ashley Hardin, 38, earlier this year. He was given a life sentence on Dec. 16 and transferred to the Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center.

Authorities said an autopsy has been performed, but Smith’s cause of death has not been immediately released.

Smith reportedly posted a video on social media in July, confessing to taking Hardin’s life. Police said they had found her body with two gunshot wounds in Winnebago County.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder...
Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder
Marquis Derik Bell, 18, arrested for attempted murder and other charges.
Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in
The AHA reports heart attacks increase between Christmas and New Year's.
Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays
A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a Christmas house fire leaves...
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
Phase three of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway will connect North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico
President Joe Biden arrives at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three females on burglary and grand...
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday