Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say

Mills allegedly fled a traffic stop and deputies say they found meth in his possession.
Mills allegedly fled a traffic stop and deputies say they found meth in his possession.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna.

Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point during the stop, Mills allegedly got out of the car and ran away.

Deputies say he was quickly caught, but continued to try and escape. During the investigation, JCSO says Mills also had meth in his possession.

Mills was then arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of meth.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Crews work to fix main water line break in Panama City Beach.
PCB Utility crews fix main water line break, boil water notice no longer in effect
