Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.(Instagram|itsalyssaemm)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022
(CNN) – You may have been busy this year but you probably weren’t as busy as Nick Cannon.

“The Masked Singer” host fathered his 12th child, his fifth in 2022 alone.

His newest daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on Dec. 14.

Although Halo is Cannon’s fifth child this year, she’s the only one mothered by his wife, model Alyssa Scott. The other four children all have different moms.

Scott announced the birth of Halo on Instagram Thursday.

