Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire in Jackson County.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County.

Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Fire Marshal.

The fire is out, but an investigation is still underway.

NewsChannel 7 will update this story as we learn more.

